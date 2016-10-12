A Vidyarambhom ceremony held at Thunchan Paramba, Tirur, on Tuesday witnessed 4,112 tiny tots initiated into the world of letters.

Parents and relatives accompanying the children had filled the courtyard of Thunchan Paramba by Monday late night. When writers and poets under the leadership of Jnanpith laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair initiated the children to the world of letters at Saraswati Mandapam, traditional acharyas conducted the ‘ezhuthiniruthu’ at Krishnasila Mandapam.

Long queues had formed at Thunchan Paramba hours before the rites began at 4.30 a.m. The Vidyarambhom ceremony continued into the afternoon as parents brought children from places far and near to the vanguard of Malayalam language for scripting the first letter.

Mr. Vasudevan Nair initiated more than 70 children into the world of letters. Unlike previous years, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan and Minister for Cultural Affairs A.K. Balan too conducted Ezhuthiniruthu at Thunchan’s courtyard.

The ceremony at Thunchan Paramba differed from the ones held in temples by the participation of people from different communities. “The secular legacy of Thunchath Ezhuthachan is upheld here. We had children of different communities undergoing Ezhuthiniruthu here,” said poet Manambur Rajanbabu. Apart from Mr. Rajanbabu, writers Alankode Leelakrishnan, P.K. Gopi, K.P. Ramanunni, P.R. Nathan, T.K. Sankaranarayanan, P.P. Sreedharanunni, K.X. Anto, G.K. Rammohan, Radhamani Ayinkalam, Madhavan Purachery, Anand Kavalam, Poonoor K. Karunakaran, Kanesh Poonoor and Malayalam University Vice Chancellor K. Jayakumar were among those who conducted Ezhuthiniruthu.