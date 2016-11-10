People, mostly salary earners, were jostling with each other to get their Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination notes exchanged with new notes.

Huge crowds and long queues were on view before bank branches across Kerala from early morning on Thursday with people, mostly salary earners, jostling with each other to get their Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination notes exchanged with new notes.

Longer queues were seen at the public sector and nationalised banks with some places reporting heavy gathering of people, including tourists and students, from 6 a.m. Most banks dispensed currency notes of lower denominations in exchange for the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. Those who were lucky to get the new Rs. 2,000 denomination notes could be seen flaunting the currency notes to the waiting crowd.

Banks have opened several additional counters to facilitate smooth exchange of notes. However, the demand was so high that at many branches, the bank branches could only issue tokens in exchange for currency notes surrendered by customers, with the promise that new currency notes would be given to them by afternoon.

Long queues were visible in front of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regional office in the State capital and at post offices as well. Neither the post offices nor the cooperative banks appeared ready to meet the sudden surge.