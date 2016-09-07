The High Power Committee (HPC) for the implementation of Sabarimala Master Plan has decided to refurbish the Valiya Nadappanthal at Sabarimala.

Talking to The Hindu, Ajay Tharayil, TDB member, said the remodelling of the Valiya Nadappanthal where the devotees wait inside barricades leading to the Lower Thirumuttom was aimed at ensuring a smooth and more pragmatic crowd management system, especially during the rush days. The new design would be finalised in consultation with the Police Department, he said.

Mr. Tharayil said Chennai-based Pithavadiyan and Partners, consultants of the Sabarimala Master Plan, had prepared a detailed plan and design of the proposed Nadappanthal so that it could be completed in a time-bound manner.

Mr. Tharayil said efforts were under way to complete the Annadhana Mandapam at the Sannidhanam too by November so that it could be made operational during the ensuing annual pilgrim season itself. The mandapam has been planned in such a way that as many as 3,000 people can have food there at a time.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department has permitted cutting of seven trees from the site identified for constructing the proposed Darshan complex at Pandithavalam.

The proposed complex will have 53 rooms, retiring centre for pilgrims, media centre, and accommodation facility for employees.

The three-storey building opposite the Malikappuram Devi Temple would be demolished, once the Darshan Complex was completed, facilitating more open space on the western side of the Sannidhanam, said G. Mahesh, chief architect of the Pithavadiyan and Partners.

The western side has been witnessing heavy congestion during the peak annual pilgrim season, especially when the pilgrim flow from the Pandithavalam side swells.

The rectification work in the sewer line linking the wet well with the sewage treatment plant at the Sannidhanam too is fast progressing.