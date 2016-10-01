The Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) will organise a host of programmes from October 2 to October 8 to mark Wildlife Week in the district.

District and Sessions Judge V. Vijayakumar will inaugurate the programme on the premises of the Sree Mariyamman Kovil temple at Manikuni, near Sulthan Bathery, at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Walkathon

He will also flag off a 15-km walkathon from Sulthan Bathery to Muthanga with a message on wildlife conservation.

Various programmes, including Spot the bird, a unique bird identification contest for schoolchildren; a folk music fusion on wheels to sensitise the public to flora and fauna conservation in the region; plastic eradication drive at Muthanga and Tholpetty ecotourism centres; elephant day celebration; eco-restoration camp for high school and college students at four forest ranges under the WWS; and a Tribal Day, an innovative programme for the members of tribal settlements inside the sanctuary to address various issues of tribesmen; would be held in connection with the programme, P. Dhaneshkumar, warden, WSS, said in a release here.

Those interested may call 04936-220454 for further details.