Horticorp initiative brings cheer to Vattavada, Kanthallur farmers

Horticorp (Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation) has achieved a record in bulk procurement of vegetables from Vattavada and Kanthallur during the Onam season, accounting for over 600 tonnes from September 7 to 12.

Horticorp managing director Ranjan S. Karippayi told The Hindu that an effective marketing intervention saved the local farmers from exploitation by middlemen. There was a practice of Vattavada and Kanthallur vegetables reaching Tamil Nadu before reaching Kerala markets.

He said that Rs.80 lakh was given in advance to procure vegetables through the Swayasraya Karshaka Vipani of the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK) and the two Cool-Season Vegetable Producers’ Marketing Societies at Vattavada and Kanthallur. Horticorp will continue the procurement till Friday and all the dues to the farmers will be settled by then, he said.

Horticorp also procured 5 tonnes of Marayur jaggery and Rs.3.5 lakh was given in advance for it. All retail markets in the State can be used for selling the cool season vegetables, known for their least use of pesticides and fertilizers.

During the previous Onam season, Horticorp procured 150 tonnes of cool season vegetables from both the villages. In the previous years the procurement was 451 tonnes. This time, Horticorp could procure a variety of vegetables from the two villages. The main produce included potato, cabbage, carrot, beetroot, beans items, garlic, and cauliflower.

The procurement was stopped during the holidays and is all set to restart, Mr. Karippayi said. The procurement was mostly hassle-free. The main issues raised by the farmers were delay in payment and that only selected items were being procured by Horticorp. This time both the issue were tackled effectively.

Bindu Mathew, district manager, VFPCK, said there was apprehension among the farmers over future procurement by Horticorp, which owes the VFPCK Rs.33 lakh. Once the dues are cleared, the procurement would be more effective.

As per official estimates, 2, 927 hectares of land at Vattavada and 711 hectares at Kanthallur are under vegetable cultivation.

Ms. Mathew said that there was ample produce this season to ensure supply of vegetables to the State markets till December.

Vattavada Farmers’ Society president Jayaprakash said they were happy to provide vegetables to Horticorp and their only demand was continuous procurement and timely clearance of dues.