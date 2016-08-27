No eligible person belonging to the backward sections of society should be denied reservation benefits simply because he or she has changed their religion of faith, Kerala Congress(B) chairman, R.Balakrishnan Pillai, has said.

Mr. Pillai was delivering the keynote address at the KC(B) State camp that began at Charalkunnu, near Kozhencherry, on Friday.

Mr. Pillai said he was hopeful that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Government would fulfil the promise made in its election manifesto to provide 10 per cent reservation benefits to the economically backward among the socially forward communities. Criticising Kerala Congress (M) leaders K.M. Mani and P.J. Joseph, the KC(B) leader alleged that they were not even aware of the very genesis and original mission of the party.

Earlier, inaugurating the camp, Kerala Congress (Scaria) chairman Scaria Thomas stressed the need for a united Kerala Congress. He said it was high time Kerala Congress factions functioned as one family.