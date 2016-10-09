Scientific seminar

The Institution of Homoeopaths Kerala (IHK) will hold its 89th State scientific seminar at Shifa Convention Centre, Perinthalmanna, on Sunday. The seminar titled Sparsham will be on paediatric ailments and their remedial solutions by homoeopathic alternative medicine.

Assembly Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan will inaugurate the seminar. Manjalamkuzhi Ali, MLA, will be the chief guest. Leading homoeopathic practitioners S.G. Biju and T. Ajayan will lead different scientific sessions. —Staff Reporter