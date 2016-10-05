President of Thiruvalla Sri Ramakrishna Ashram Swami Nirvinnananda distributing rice packets among the tribal families at Avanippara in the Konni forests on Monday.

The Sri Ramakrishna Math has distributed rice and provisions among the tribal families at Avanippara as part of the tribal welfare scheme of the Thiruvalla Sri Ramakrishna Ashram on Monday.

According to Swami Nirvinnananda, ashram president, a bag of 10 kg superior quality rice, 3 kg sugar, tea and coffee packets, and other provisions were disributed among 32 families. Avanippara tribal settlement in the Konni forests houses 97 people, including 16 children. The Belur Math in Kolkata would also supply clothes to all tribes people there soon.

The team comprising Harikumar, Kesavan Nair, Vijayan Pillai, and K.R.K. Pradeep, besides the seer, also visited the tribal houses to take stock of the situation there.

Swami Nirvinnananda said the Ashram was considering the tribespeople’s request to electrify their houses with solar power.

The Ramakrishna Math will be organising the first-ever Vachanamrita Saptaham, a week-long study session of Gospel of Sri Ramakrishna, modelled on the Srimad Bhagavatha Saptaham, at Thiruvalla Ashram from February 21 to 27, 2017.

Swami Nirvinnananda said the Ashram had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the event. As many as 20 religious scholars, including Sri M, Swami Chidananda Puri, Dr Lakshmikumari, Indira Krishnakumar, Swami Veerabhadrananda, Dr P. Venugopal, Swami Prajnanananda Theerthapadar, Swami Rithamabharananda, Dr Muraleevallabhan, Swami Chaitanyananda of Vellimala, Dr N. Gopalakrishnan, Dr Jitin Shankar, and Dr N. Ramanarayanan, would bedelivering discourses at the week-long session, he said.