A peace rally held in Kannur on Tuesday against political violence under the aegis of the district civic committee comprising different organisations.—Photo: S.K. MOHAN

Warn of strict action against those abetting violence

Along with the district administration’s efforts to rope in the leaders of political parties to accelerate peace initiatives at the grassroot level in the tension-prone areas of Kannur, the police have begun engaging politicians in ensuring their cooperation in maintaining law and order.

While the district-level all-party peace conference convened by District Collector Mir Mohammed Ali here on Monday chalked out measures to strengthen local-level peace efforts, District Police Chief K. Sanjay Kumar has sent missives to political parties seeking their cooperation with the police effort.

Reminding the leaders that they have a great role to play to end political violence in the district, the letter said that anti-national elements were likely to use the unrest and conflict to their advantage.

The DPC asked the leaders to comply strictly with the instructions of the police to ensure that the district administration’s peace initiatives yielded results.

“The letter is being sent to all political parties,” the DPC said exuding the hope that party leaders would take it positively. He said that very strong legal action would be taken against posts in social media, forwarding or spreading of provocative and false information leading to enmity and further violence.

The police instructions seek political leaders’ active involvement if they do not want to be held responsible for abetting violence and murders. “You should ensure that your speeches, statements or public discourses do not contain anything that directly or indirectly encourage violence,” said the letter.

The letter warned the party leadership against organising rallies and reception for accused in political violence cases on their release on bail.

Such actions amount to glorifying and abetting violence, he said.

Finally the DPC also called upon the leaders to re-think the rationale of political workers indulging in violence over erection of party columns, flag poles and bus shelters in public places.