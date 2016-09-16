Says SC verdict will encourage violence against women and send a wrong message to society

Expressing her disappointment over the Supreme Court verdict scrapping the death penalty of Govindachamy, Soumya’s mother said the apex court’s verdict was heartbreaking.

Talking to the media at her residence at Shoranur on Thursday, Sumathy broke down and said the relief for Govindachamy pained her more than the rape and murder of her daughter.

“I will fight till the end of my life for justice for my daughter. The man who brutally raped and killed my daughter should be sentenced to death. I will meet the Chief Minister,” Ms. Sumathy said.

“Ever since the incident, I used to pray to God that no girl should face such a fate,” she sobbed inconsolably.

“But the SC verdict will encourage violence against women. It will give a wrong message to society. Will create more Soumyas.”

She alleged that she was not aware that the government changed the prosecutor, who presented the case in the lower courts.

Vending her anger at the State government, she alleged that callousness of the government and the prosecutor, who presented the case at the Supreme Court, led to the adverse verdict. “It appears that the prosecutor didn’t study the case properly.”

“Parts of skin and blood of Govindachamy were found in the fingernails of Soumya. Was that not a sufficient proof to show that he is the killer,” asked the mother.

Courts too mechanical: Sara Joseph

Social activist Sara Joseph alleged that the courts become too mechanical when dealing with brutal cases such as rape and murder of Soumya.

“The Supreme Court was asking evidence for proving that Govindachamy murdered Soumya. Everyone, including the court, know that evidence is mostly mechanical. Our society misses judicial activism of people such as Krishna Iyer. If the current laws fail to bring justice to victims, we need re-interpretation of law books,”she said.

The police and the government have moral responsibility to tell society who was responsible for the death of Soumya if Govindachamy was not the killer, she said.

“Raping a profusely bleeding and critically injured woman itself shows the brutal nature of the man. The government and the prosecutor were too casual while dealing with the case, which shocked the collective consciousness of Kerala society,” she said.