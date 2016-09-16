Expressing her extreme disappointment over the Supreme Court verdict, Soumya’s mother said it was “heart-breaking.”

Responding to mediapersons at her residence in Shoranur on Thursday, Sumathy broke down. “I will fight till the end of my life to bring justice for my daughter. The man who brutally raped and killed my daughter should be sentenced to death. I will meet the Chief Minister,” she said. “Ever since my daughter was brutally raped and killed, I have prayed that no girl in the world should face such a fate,” she said, sobbing inconsolably.

“But the SC verdict will encourage violence against women. It will give a wrong message to society. It will create more Soumyas.”

She alleged that she was not aware that the government had changed the prosecutor, who presented the case in the lower courts.