A comprehensive health-care plan for tribal colonies and coastal villages in the district will be implemented by the district panchayat in association with the District Medical Officer, National Health Mission, Integrated Tribal Development Project, and Fisheries Department.

An official press release said the project envisaged total protection of pregnant women, children, and senior citizens in Adivasi colonies, and coastal villages. Under the plan, specially equipped mobile dispensaries would pay monthly visits to the areas to do check-ups and medical tests and distribute medicines. Three vehicles allotted by P.K. Sreemathy, MP, under local area development funds would be utilised for the project, the release said. Patients, including pregnant women who require special medical tests and services, would be referred to hospital where such facilities are available, it informed. District panchayat president K.V. Sumesh said the project was designed to offer better health care facilities for the Adivasi and fishermen communities. The project envisaged coordinated efforts of various government departments involved in welfare activities of the two vulnerable sections, he added.

Kits containing nutritious food and medicines would be distributed among pregnant women with the objective of preventing malnutrition among babies. The kits would be arranged taking into account food habits and tastes of each beneficiary.

