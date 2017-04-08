Headwinds hit Kerala Tourism

more-in

Kerala’s serene backwaters, beautiful beaches, cool highlands, historic sites, lush forests, wildlife sanctuaries, enchanting art forms and exotic cuisine make it a popular destination for holidaymakers. Billed as ‘one of the ten paradises in the world’ and one of the 50 must-see destinations of a lifetime, ‘God’s Own Country’ was a pioneer when it came to branding and marketing itself as a tourist destination.

Bestowed with equable climate, the State had attracted 1,03,18,419 foreign and 1,31,72,535 domestic tourists and earned a revenue of ₹29,658.56 crore, including ₹7,749.51 crore in foreign exchange, from the tourism sector in 2016. However, the State is now experiencing heavy headwinds. The travel trade has been hit hard by stoppage of chartered flights from Europe, curbs on sale of hard liquor, demonetisation, TDS (tax deducted at source) for payments made to tour operators for various services like airfare, local sightseeing, one-time tax of 15 years for cabs, increase in service tax to 9 per cent and, on top of all these, the Supreme Court order restricting liquor vends within 500 metres of National and State Highways.

The MICE sector (meetings, incentives, conferencing, exhibitions besides theme weddings) has taken a particular beating owing to the curbs on liquor. Sri Lanka and other countries have risen to the occasion and are doing everything in their power to take advantage of the situation. Cancellations and postponement of conferences, exhibitions and theme weddings scheduled for the coming months have started pouring into the reservation desks of hotels and resorts across the State following the apex court order of March 31.

Few liquor vends

With licensed bars of five-star hotels and clubs and wine and beer parlours dotting the NH and SH pulling down the shutters, the holidayers who check into these accommodation units are deprived of any alcoholic beverage. The biggest convention centre of the State at Maradu in Kochi (Le Meridian) does not have a bar now. The popular backwater destination of Kumarakom and the Marari beach resort too do not have a liquor vend now. Hundreds who had been working in these bars, wine and beer parlours have been rendered jobless. An eerie silence prevails in the hotels where the bars had to be closed down as even getting one-day licence for serving liquor for meeting and wedding receptions have been stopped.

Most of the pain is being felt by the unorganised sector of the travel trade, the small entrepreneurs, the low-end staff, and migrant labourers.

Perhaps nowhere is the impact clearer than at Kovalam, the palm-fringed crescent that is Kerala’s most popular destination; at Lighthouse beach and Eve’s beach, the usual haunts of foreign tourists, restaurants are deserted and uncertainty prevails among the hotel staff. Sam Kutty, who rents out beach umbrellas and sunbeds, says that even the few tourists who had come during Christmas and New Year had left quickly and that the future is bleak. “I hardly manage to get ₹200 to ₹300 daily,” says Ani D., who has been selling brightly-coloured lungis on the beach for the past 20 years. “This was one of the worst tourist seasons I had witnessed and it seems the chances of recovery are dim,” he adds.

Anil Kumar B. K., who runs a small shop on the Lighthouse beach, says he is not even making enough money to pay the rent and electricity, leave alone support his family. Vasantha, one of the women selling pineapples, mangoes, papayas, oranges, apples and bananas to tourists, says, “This is the first time in the last 30 years that I am seeing a poor turnout of tourists during Christmas and the peak tourist season. Our daily income has come down to ₹500. We are awaiting some steps from the government to rescue tourism.”

At the waterline, Shajahan M., owner of one of the 15 speedboats that take tourists for joyrides, says income has dropped from ₹4 to ₹ 5 lakh in previous seasons to just ₹75,000 since November.

“We don’t know how to repay the bank loans we have taken to buy these boats. We can’t even make enough to run our homes.” Mohan M. T., a steward at King Fisher Restaurant, says they have to pay a ₹5 lakh rent plus salaries for 10 staff members, regardless of whether there are any diners. “It is tough,” he says, “but we cannot just close one fine morning; we have been operating here for 20 years.”

Ayurveda sector

At Chowara, south of Kovalam, Baby Mathew, Chairman and Managing Director, Somatheeram Ayurvedic Beach Resort, says the Ayurveda sector has not been much affected, as most of their customers have pre-paid for advance bookings and need not spend much else at the resort. “We depend mainly on the European market: people from Germany, Italy and Switzerland, who come here mainly for Ayurveda therapy,” he says.

In the north, Fort Kochi, a favourite of the heritage-seeking tourists, the mega art event of Kochi Muziris Biennale gave the hospitality industry some respite, as they got FITs (Free Independent Travellers) and walk-in guests.

The Supreme Court-imposed curbs on liquor sale came when the tourism industry was expecting relief from the new excise policy of the Left Democratic Front government, with possible measures such as luxury-tax based bar licence, 11 a.m. to 12 midnight functioning of bars, a single licence to serve liquor in multiple venues, online approval for one-day licence and Abkari licence for houseboats.

“The Supreme Court directive was like another tsunami for the State when it was recovering from demonetisation. Around 50 to 60 per cent of our tourism establishments have been hit. We should learn to survive and salvage ourselves,” points out Jose Dominic, Managing Director, CGH Earth.

“Tourism is the backbone of our economy and one out of the four new jobs is generated from tourism,” says Mr. Dominic, who strongly feels that if the government’s intention is to generate jobs and prevent further increase of the NPA list of tourism establishments, it should take steps to change the Abkari policy to make it tourist-friendly and denotify the NH and SH corridors at least in cities.

According to the Tourism Satellite Account 2013-14, the directly generated 11.49 per cent of jobs in Kerala are in the tourism sector. If one includes indirect job generation, that goes up to 23.74 per cent.

Over the years, Mr. Dominic says, Kerala has proved to the world the potential and value of the tourism products and its capability to generate employment compared to IT and other fields such as manufacturing. Abraham George, managing director of Intersight Tours and Travels, and member of the government’s Tourism Advisory Committee, says Kerala’s tourism has been badly hit by what he acidly calls ‘successive surgical strikes’: “If it was the liquor policy that affected tourism in 2015 and demonetisation in 2016, the Supreme Court’s curbs on liquor vends was the latest of the surgical strikes and it will adversely affect the footfalls and growth of the tourism sector,” he says.

Foreign tourists like to grab a bite at wayside eateries, buy curios from street vendors and travel in autorickshaws, and it is a practice to have cocktail with dinner, points out Mr. George, who is also the president of the Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Society. Perhaps the most identifiable symbol of the industry in Kerala are the houseboats, which move lazily along the emerald backwaters. In Alappuzha alone, there are 900 boats. V. C. Zachariah, president of the Kerala Houseboat Owners Federation, says business is floundering, the holidayers are spending less, and crew members are getting smaller tips.

A one-bedroom houseboat that would have cost ₹17,000 a day during peak season in 2015 went for ₹8,000 in 2016 and there appears to be no upward movement in the room rental realisations.

Anish Kumar P.K., president of the Association of Tourism Trade Organisations India (ATTOI), says the present crisis is cutting at the fundamentals of tourism growth in the State, which had to do with community participation resulting from percolation of the benefits of tourism growth to the grassroots.

Unskilled people working in the hospitality sector — bellboys, service staff in restaurants, taxi drivers, souvenir sellers and others — get their main earnings from tips. We can anticipate less revenue from the tourism sector this year as the footfall of foreign tourists will further go down with the curbs on liquor vends and this would certainly have an impact on the percolation process,’ he says.

A foreign tourist checking into any hotel needs to pay luxury tax levied by the State, service tax charged by the Centre and 9 per cent service tax levied by the tour operators for services rendered by them. So, a tourist, Mr. Anish says, booking a room in a hotel in Kerala needs to pay 10 per cent luxury tax, 9 per cent service tax on room and 9 per cent service tax levied by the tour operators. Since there is already a 9 per cent service tax on rooms, the new service tax of 9 per cent payable by the tour operators is double taxation for the same service. Tour operators cannot sell wellness packages as majority of the wellness resorts are registered as Ayurveda hospitals and do not come under the purview of service tax. They cannot also claim input tax credit on their bills. The 35 per cent tax for MICE events has only aggravated the situation with corporates opting out of the State, he adds.

Other issues

For quite sometime now, stakeholders of the industry have been voicing their concern about a host of other issues such as rising garbage mounds, alarming increase in the number of stray dogs, frequent hartals and bandhs, poor air, road and rail connectivity, lack of world class infrastructure facilities in tourist destinations and the stiff competition given by the neighbouring States. The frequent change of guard at the Directorate of Tourism, lack of new tourism products, the State’s inability to tap new markets and make use of the e-visa facilities at the three gateways to the State are doing immense harm to the destination. One major casualty of the State’s generally flip-flop strategies in the tourism sector is the Grand Kerala Shopping Festival (GKSF) — inspired by and based on the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) — which had run for 45 days for nine years.. The government pulled the curtain down on GKSF in 2016.

The 45-day annual shopping event of Kerala Tourism was to have commenced across the State on December 1, but the delay in getting government clearance forced the authorities to cancel the fest.

The 2015 edition was clubbed with Visit Kerala Year that did not pay the expected dividends. Even the State-owned Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), the public sector undertaking that owns the largest chain of tourism properties in the State, is suffering.

The KTDC has 29 properties in the State with 795 rooms, including premium properties in Thiruvananthapuram, Munnar, Thekkady, Kumarakom and Kochi. As many as 29 of the 40 beer parlours of the KTDC, including those in the flagship property Hotel Mascot and premium property Hotel Chaithram at Thampanoor in the capital, Waterscapes in Kumarakom, Tea County in Munnar and Aranya Nivas in Thekkady have been forced to down shutters following the SC verdict. The other beer parlours hit are those under the established Tamarind and Motel Aramom brands and those functioning from rented buildings.

KTDC earnings

As much as 40 per cent of the revenue of the KTDC, which has 70 business units, used to come from these beer parlours and their closure has hit over 400 employees. “Cancellations are pouring in. No one knows what is in store ahead even though the State and the stakeholders are burning midnight oil to find ways to circumvent the Supreme Court order and reopen the outlets,” says a KTDC official. E.M. Najeeb, president, Confederation Tourism Industry Kerala, has an even gloomier outlook. He says the repercussions will be long-standing. “It will affect the destination, employment generation, revenue, and foreign exchange earnings, and arrest investment in the coming years.” Sharing the apprehensions of the stakeholders of the travel trade, Principal Secretary, Tourism, V. Venu says the apex court order is a “death blow to Kerala Tourism and the brand has been battered and bruised as it cannot be anymore a relaxing and fun-filled destination as the holidayers wish.”

“Denotifying the NH and SH corridors appears the only way out to tide over the crisis. Kerala has to closely watch what the other affected States do. Denotifying the small stretches in urban areas in these NH and SH corridors can save a large inventory of rooms from the curbs,” he points out. The stakeholders of the industry are pondering how to address the issue and reply to the queries on liquor curbs at the roadshows, travel marts and fairs abroad. The upcoming Arabian Travel Mart could be the first occasion when Kerala Tourism’s liquor woes get exposed. Sejo Jose, Chairman, Kerala Chapter of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), says they are still wondering what to do and how to go forward.

“The destination has suffered a heavy blow and it will be hard to recover from it any time soon,” he says, indicating that for tour operators like him, whose job it is to market ‘God’s Own Country,’ it will be an uphill journey in the days to come.