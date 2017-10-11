HC upholds KER amendments

more-in

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday upheld the Kerala Education (Amendment) Rules, 2016 on appointment of protected teachers in aided schools.

The court passed the verdict while disposing of a writ petition filed by the manager of A.M. Higher Secondary school, Vengoor, Malappuram.

The court, however, held unsustainable a provision that directs the school managements not to fill vacancies even if no protected teacher was available in the teachers bank maintained in any of the district.

The amended rules directed that all vacancies in the schools opened or upgraded after May 22, 1979, except in the pre-upgraded section (LP/UP sections prevailed before upgrading), be filled by managers by appointing protected teachers from the teachers bank.

The additional posts, irrespective of the category, on staff fixation should be filled by appointing protected teachers and other teachers in the ratio of 1:1. The amendment also required the managements to appoint protected teachers even in short-term vacancies, including leave vacancies and vacancies of teachers deputed for academic training of one year or more.

No preferential claim

The rules made it clear that the protected teachers appointed in the school from the teachers bank shall have no preferential claim or right to appointment in future vacancies in any school other than in their parent school or in any school under the parent education agency.

The amendment provisions further stipulated that if a protected teacher in the same category was not available in the teachers bank of the revenue district as on the date of occurrence of vacancies, the management shall appoint teachers from the bank of any other district where such protected teachers were available.

DD’s permission

The amendment required the educational agencies with more than one school not to transfer protected teachers from one school to another or terminate their service without prior permission of the Education Deputy Director concerned.