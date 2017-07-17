HC approves provisional fee for medical courses

more-in

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday declined to stay the new fee structure fixed by the R. Rajendrababu Committee for MBBS and BDS courses in self-financing medical and dental colleges in the State.

The Bench, endorsing the committee’s provisional fee recommendations, deprecated the State government for the delay in rectifying the mistakes in the earlier ordinance constituting the committee. The court, while dealing with the petitions filed by various self-financing medical colleges challenging the fee structure, observed that had there been proper application of mind and coordination among different authorities/departments,the government could have issued a proper ordinance at the first instance itself and dealt with the fixing of fee at the earliest, giving not much room for litigation. The mistakes that crept in were quite serious and could not be said to be inadvertent mistakes.

The court further observed it was clear that the interest of all concerned, particularly that of the petitioners’ institutions, had been well protected.

Notifying fee

While directing the State government and the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations to notify the provisional fee in the relevant proceedings, the court said the students had to be told at the time of counselling, by specifically incorporating a clause in the notification, that the fee was only provisional and that there might be enhancement after finally perusing the relevant records of the institutions by the committee.

The court observed that the exercise undertaken by the committee revealed that various aspects were considered and was vigilant to protect the interest of the institutions.

The committee has provisionally fixed the fee for 85% of the MBBS seats in private self-financing medical colleges at ₹5 lakh and the fee for NRI seats at ₹20 lakh.

While fixing the fee for 85% of the MBBS seats at ₹5 lakh, the committee has effected a ₹50,000 reduction in the fee from the fee fixed earlier. However, it has decided to increase the NRI seat fee to ₹20 lakh from ₹15 lakh fixed earlier. It has also fixed the fee for BDS seats in general merit at ₹2.90 lakh and retained the fee for NRI seats at ₹6 lakh. The All Kerala Self-Financing Dental College.The All Kerala Self-Financing Dental College Management Consortium had sought to fix the fee for general seat at ₹4 lakh, which , according to the committee, appeared to be prima facie exorbitant.

The committee while hiking the fee of the NRI seats opined that an amount had to be kept as corpus for giving scholarship to BPL (below the poverty line) category candidates, as the interest of the poor and meritorious students also had to be protected by the Committee. That was why the Committee had provisionally fixed the fee for NRI candidates at₹20 lakh.