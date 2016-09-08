The Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to September 19 the hearing on a petition filed by former Finance Minister K.M. Mani against the registration of an FIR by the Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau(VACB) on charges of illegally allotting tax concessions to certain poultry dealers and Ayurvedic medicine manufacturers by abusing his position as Minister in the previous UDF government.

Justice B. Kemal Pasha adjourned the hearing to enable the counsel for the VACB to get instructions in the case.

According to the FIR registered before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance court, Mr. Mani had hatched a criminal conspiracy with certain poultry manufacturers, abused his position and ordered a stay on the revenue proceedings initiated to recover Rs.65-crore tax arrears from them. It also alleged that two officers holding the post of Sales Tax Deputy Commissioner (Appeal) in Ernakulam who probed the tax evasion had been transferred to favour the dealers. The other allegation was that he had granted tax concessions to certain Ayurvedic companies with retrospective effect, disregarding objections by the Commercial Taxes Department and the Subject Committee concerned. The case has been registered under Section 120(b) of the Indian Penal Code and 13(1) d of the Prevention of Corruption Act after conducting a quick verification on a complaint filed by Noble Mathew.

Mr. Mani, in his petition, contended that in order to attract an offence under Section 13(1) (d), there should be proof of demand for illegal gratification. The prosecution did not say that he had demanded and accepted any illegal gratification. As a matter of fact, he as a Minister had the powers to order stay on the revenue recovery proceedings. However, in the instant case, a stay on the revenue recovery proceedings had been obtained from the Kerala High Court. He also pointed out that it was the legislature which had granted the tax rebate to the Ayurvedic medicine manufacturers through a statutory amendment. It was not at all an executive order as projected by the vigilance. Besides, tax rebate were granted also in deference to the demand of many MLAs.

The former Finance Minister alleged that the preliminary inquiry was conducted in haste and without verifying the relevant records.