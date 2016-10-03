The heart of a brain-dead youth from Tamil Nadu would be harvested and flown to Kochi on Monday.

This is the first time an organ donation is taking place from outside the State under the State government’s Deceased Donor Organ Transplantation Programme, Mrithasanjeevani.

A press note issued in Thiruvananthapuram said Nirmal Kumar, 17, of Erode who was critically injured in a road accident on September 27, was pronounced brain-dead on October 2. His liver and kidneys were donated to patients at the Coimbatore hospital.

Once it was determined that Kumar’s heart would not be a match for would-be recipients in Tamil Nadu, Mrithasanjeevani was alerted. It was later determined that the heart would be a match for Jithesh, 32, at the Lisie Hospital, Kochi.

A team of doctors led by Dr. Jose Chacko Periyapuram will leave for Coimbatore early on Monday morning. The procedure to harvest Kumar’s heart will begin at 8 a.m. Later, the heart would be flown to Kochi in a private aeroplane. Steps are being taken to allow the plane to land at the naval airstrip at Kochi.