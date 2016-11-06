The hartal called by the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Wadakkanchery Assembly constituency on Saturday in protest the police action against Youth Congress activists who took out march demanding the resignation of municipal councillor P.M. Jayanthan was total and peaceful.

Public vehicles kept off the road. Shops and business establishments remained closed. The hartal affected the nearby panchayats too.

The injured Youth Congress activists are undergoing treatment at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

A strong police force has been deployed in Wadakkanchery and nearby panchayats.

Hartal supporters took out a rally from Ottupara to Wadakkanchery. There were tense moments for a while at Athani when hartal-supporters blocked vehicles.

Chandy visits hospital

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy called on the Youth Congress activists at the hospital. Four activists are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Of this, one person suffered severe injury to his ear. Anil Akkara, MLA, also visited the injured activists.

Conspiracy alleged

KPCC president V.M. Sudheeran has alleged high-level conspiracy to hush up the Wadakkanchery sexual harassment case.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said high-level leaders of the Communist party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and top-level police officers were trying to torpedo the case right from the beginning.

“The attempt was to wind up the case as early as possible. The police even misguided the Magistrate. The CP(M) leadership was trying to protect Jayanthan and gang. There should be a comprehensive investigation to reveal the conspiracy. Investigation should be conducted against all people whose names were revealed by the woman at the press conference,” he said.

He also demanded action against CPI(M) district unit secretary K. Radhakrishnan, who revealed the name of the victim during a press conference on Friday.

Youth Congress demand

Addressing a meeting here on Saturday in protest against the police attack on Youth Congress activists, Youth Congress state unit president Dean Kuriakkose has demanded that the CPI(M) remove Mr. Radhakrishnan from the post of CPI(M) district unit secretary.

He said Mr. Radhakrishnan had a role in the incidents and the party was trying to protect the criminals involved in the case. He asked the government to give sufficient protection to the woman.

