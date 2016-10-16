Workers kept off plantations in thehigh ranges; minor clashes reported

The dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the district on Saturday in protest against the Left Democratic Front government’s alleged stance on the Kasturirangan report on the Western Ghats was total in the high ranges and partial in the low range areas of Thodupuzha taluk.

The hartal was called against the backdrop of an affidavit submitted by the State government in a case related to a quarry in Pathanamthitta recently.

The Opposition alleged that the affidavit reflected the stand of the government on the Western Ghats issue. It was in principle accepting the Kasturirangan report which affirmed that 123 villages in the State were in the ecologically sensitive area (ESA) limits.

No KSRTC buses

Hartal supporters blocked traffic at Adimaly, Kattappana, Munnar, and Kumily. There were minor clashes in some places when they prevented vehicles. In the high ranges, only private vehicles plied, while Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses (KSRTC) kept off the road.

Shops and business establishments remained closed and workers in plantations kept away from work.

In the low range area of Thodupuzha, KSRTC buses conducted services and a few shops were opened. Private buses, however, kept off the road.