The statue of Lord Hanuman to be consecrated and installed at the Samadhi of Swami Sudhindra Thirtha at Haridwar in January is being brought to Kollam by members of the Gowda Saraswath Brahmin community on Saturday.

Swami Sudhindra Thirtha was the 20th head of the Kasi Math and he attained Samadhi on January 17 this year. The Gowda Saraswath Brahmins regard him as the spiritual head of their community in recognition of his contributions to the welfare of the community.

The statue sculptured at Karkala in Karnataka is being taken across the country in a rath and the programme has been named Anjeneya Vigraha Prayan. The prayan commenced from Kochi and apart from Kerala, it would pass through various States before reaching Haridwar by December, said Pradeep Naik, leader of the community in Kollam.

Mr. Naik said the rath will be brought to the Santhana Gopala Temple on T.D. Road near High School Junction at 7.30 p.m. on Saturday and will be stationed there for about an hour for devotees to make offerings. The rath will then proceed to Kozhencherry.