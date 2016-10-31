The vision of Sree Narayana Guru has helped in resisting the present-day challenges, Minister for Tourism and Cooperation A.C. Moideen has said.

Inaugurating the district-level function of the centenary celebrations of the ‘We have no caste’ proclamation of Sree Narayana Guru at Thodupuzha on Sunday, he said Guru’s philosophy could be explained in terms of his progressive ideology and resistance to the challenges in the present contest.

He believed that a nation could achieve progress, only if it resisted fighting on caste and religious basis. Guru stressed that humanism was the religion and those forces that prevented in achieving progress should be resisted.