The ideologies propagated by social reformer Sree Narayana Guru have strengthened Kerala, with its plural

society moving forward in unison, Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan has said.

Idol consecration

The consecration of a Lord Shiva idol at Aruvippuram should be viewed as a milestone for progressive movements in Kerala, he said at

a programme at Kanhangad on Friday to mark the 162nd Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi celebrations hosted by the Sri Narayana Global Mission.

The ideologies espoused by the Guru in the Kerala social fabric paved the way for the evolution of Communist and progressive ideals in the State, he maintained, adding that the values cherished by the social reformer should be used as a tool to uphold human values in the years to come.

The programme, presided over by the Mission’s district president K.C. Sasindran was also attended by Kanhangad municipal chairman V.V. Rameshan.