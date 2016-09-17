Governor P. Sathasivam has said that the desire for equality in the minds of millions of people was kindled by the revolutionary spark in Sree Narayana Guru’s philosophy which ‘revolted against the caste based ascendancy, discrimination and sectarianism’.

Inaugurating the Sree Narayana Guru birth anniversary celebrations at the Sivagiri Madhom here on Friday, the Governor said the greatness of Guru lay in his effort to place the human being at the centre of everything.

Meaningful words

In the Guru’s eyes, self improvement by individuals was the only hope for society and the world. He never made loud and fiery speeches, but the few words he spoke were loaded with meaning and the power to ignite the minds of people. His unparalleled proclamation of ‘One Caste, One Religion, One God for Mankind’ had such a profound effect in society.

Powerful actions

Equally powerful were his actions such as the installation of a stone as the idol at Aruvippuram, which was ‘the most courageous action against the social order of those days.

“It was a non-violent but powerful call for change and the stone that the Guru had picked from the depths of the river was actually the foundation stone of free thinking and political awakening that charted the destiny of Kerala in later years,” the Governor said.

“I have felt that Kerala’s high levels of literacy and social awareness owe greatly to the teachings of Guru for whom God was knowledge. In temples, he installed a lighted lamp instead of a deity, only to remind us of the ever-burning light of consciousness. In some places, he preferred to install a mirror, so that it helped man to improve himself. All these were aimed at convincing the masses about the importance of knowledge, which could be attained only through education,” Mr. Sathasivam said. He released a book titled ‘Prophet of One World,’ authored by S. Mohandas, at the function.