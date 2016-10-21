Tour operators say restrictions have hit ecotourism potential of region

Plantation groups and tourism promoters putting pressure on the State government to lift the ban on tourists visiting highly fragile regions of Nelliyampathy hill ranges like Mampara, Hill Top, Karassuri, Church Hill, Dovindamala, Katlapara, and Karapara have evoked widespread concern.

It was after assessing the widespread damage caused to grasslands in and around these locations by over 200 jeeps that carry tourists that the Forest Department decided to ban tourism activities in these areas four years ago.

Tour operators claim that curbs on entry to these places have adversely affected ecotourism in Nelliyampathy, known as Poor Man’s Ooty. At present, visitors are allowed to access only Sitarkund View Point and surrounding areas such as Keshavanpara and Government Orange farm. En route, visitors can enjoy the scenic beauty of Pothundy Dam.

Damage to grasslands

“It was after strong interventions by environmental groups that the previous UDF government dropped its plan to open Mampara to tourists. If these locations are opened to public, movement of tourists and vehicles will destroy the grasslands fully. It was only after the ban in these localities, the Forest Department was able to conserve effectively the existing flora and fauna of the region,” says environmental activist P.S. Panicker.

“Located at a height ranging from 467m to 1,572m, Nelliyampathy offers a different experience to tourists even without entering the areas blocked by the Forest Department. Tourism must not be at the expense of conservation. On reaching the top of Nelliyampathy, one can get splendid views of the vast stretches of Palakkad, especially the paddy fields,” said wildlife protection activist S. Guruvayurappan.

The hill ranges which house the world-famous Parambikulam Tiger Reserve and numerous streams irrigating vast stretches of farmlands in Palakkad and Thrissur districts of Kerala and Coimbatore and Tirupur districts of Tamil Nadu are located in a geographically less stable area.

Past laurels

“The hills once known for supplying the finest oranges to the Buckingham Palace in Britain are now paying the price for the large-scale deforestation in the past two decades and extensive granite carrying,” said Dr. Panicker.