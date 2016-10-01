A block of bio-urinals opened on the Pampa-Sannidhanam trekking path during the previous Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrim season. — PHOTO: LEJU KAMAL

To keep the pilgrim centre free of plastic, other wastes

The district administration here will extend the Mission Green Sabarimala campaign to neighbouring States as part of its efforts to make the pilgrim centre free of plastic waste. According to District Collector R. Girija, the administration will seek the help of the Tourism Department for the campaign.

Ms. Girija said Mission Green Sabarimala aimed at promoting and popularising responsible pilgrimage to Sabarimala, which has been witnessing huge plastic menace. The government would make elaborate arrangements to ensure uninterrupted supply drinking water at the pilgrim centre in view of the ban on PET bottles.

Water kiosks

Sufficient number of drinking water kiosks would be opened at Pampa, the Sannidhanam, and along the trekking path. Cloth bag counters will be opened at Laha, Kanamala, and Plappally, where pilgrims can exchange plastic bags with cloth bags.

The government is also planning to open counters at the Ernakulam, Chengannur, Kottayam, and Thiruvalla railway stations to spread awareness among the pilgrims of the need to keep Sabarimala free of waste.

Pilgrim-friendly schemes

The project envisages implementation of various pilgrim-friendly schemes to check throwing of plastics, clothes, and other waste into the Pampa and surrounding forests.

It is estimated that around 8,750 tonnes of plastic waste was left scattered in the Sabarimala forests during the previous pilgrim season.

Ms. Girija said the administration, in association with the Suchitwa Mission, was planning to set up more bio-urinals at Sabarimala, Pampa and along the trekking path.