A view of the Mattupetty lake near Munnar which is one of the eight spots selected for the Green Carpet project

Aims at providing basic infrastructure facilities for tourists

The Tourism Department, in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), has launched the Green Carpet project in eight destinations in the district, aimed at building basic infrastructure and developing sustainable tourism with the support of local communities.

The green carpet will cover the main tourism spots of Munnar, Thekkady, Mattupetty, Thommankuthu, Ramakalmedu, Cheruthoni, Wagamon and Sree Narayanapuram. K.V. Francis, DTPC secretary, told The Hindu on Wednesday that the project would be confined to the targeted area where basic facilities such as availability of water, proper light arrangements, security measures, clean toilets, waste management system, walkways and clean environment will be ensured.

The Old Munnar in Munnar, Wagamon meadows in Wagamon, and Hill View Park at Cheruthoni, will be the focal point for the project implementation. There will be a manager looking into the smooth conduct of the project tailor-made for each destination, he said, adding the Tourism Department Deputy Director would directly look in to the project implementation at Thekkady while the DTPC secretary will oversee the arrangements at Thommankuthu, Ramakalmedu and Sree Narayanapuram.

The infrastructure building would be based on the requirements of each tourism spot and it would be completely eco-friendly, Mr Francis said.

At Mattupetty, tourist-friendly arrangements would be made and the inconvenience related to the float barge would be rectified.

Full-time security vigilance would be made in tourism spots where chances of accidents were high, he said.

At Old Munnar, there would be resting places to spend time and walkways made by the riverside near the DTPC office. The construction work had already been started.

Flowering plants would be planted on the side of the walkways and there would be fencing around the area. It would be opened for tourists till 10 p.m.

Tent camping facilities would also be made at Old Munnar, he added.

At Thommankuthu, the toilet facilities would be modernised and at Ramakkalmedu, facilities would be extended for parking of vehicles in addition to a walkway, he added.

Clean water availability would be given prominence in Wagamon and more security arrangements made at Sree Narayanapuram where a waterfall was the main attraction.

The work on the project had already been started and the green carpet would come into effect from November 1, he added.