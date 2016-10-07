The Pookode lake is one of the six tourism spots selected for the Green Carpet project.

Various departments, local bodies, Kudumbasree, NSS units to be roped in

The State Tourism Department, in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), Wayanad, has launched the Green Carpet project in six major tourism destinations in the district.

The major objectives of the project include setting up of basic amenities at the destinations and their maintenance on a permanent basis, C.N. Anithakumari, Deputy Director, Tourism Department, Wayanad, told The Hindu .

The project is being executed at six major tourism spots in the district such as the Kanthanpara waterfalls at Meppadi, Kuruva Island near Pulpally, Edakkal caves near Ambalavayal, Karlad Lake near Padinharethara, Priyadarshini Tea Environs at Pancharakolly, and the Pookode Lake near Vythiri, Ms. Anithakumari added.

The project also envisages setting up of clean toilets and walkways, maintaining sanitation, waste disposal, and ensuring the safety of visitors, Ms. Anithakumari said.

The department had allocated Rs.1 crore and Rs.42 lakh for Karlad Lake and Kuruva Island respectively for the purpose, she added.

The project would be executed in four other destinations by the DTPC and Destination Management Committees (DMC) by using own funds and it would be completed in a month, she said.

The project was being executed with the support of various departments, local bodies, Kudumbasree, and NSS units.

Green carpet committees had been constituted at the DMC level to execute and monitor the project, Ms. Anithakumari added.

The department had submitted two proposals of Rs.21 lakh and Rs.50 lakh each for improving infrastructure facilities at the Kanthanpara waterfalls and Priyadarshini Tea Environs respectively, and the amount was expected to be sanctioned soon, she added.