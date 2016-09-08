People can watch proceedings of local body meetings online in Kasaragod

With the digitisation process gaining pace, the district is set to emerge as the first in the State where people can watch proceedings of local body meetings online.

The project, taken up with the help of the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), will enable the public watch the meeting proceedings in the local bodies via the Internet using Sakarma software.

The software will be used in 16 grama panchayats in the district to ensure that people watch almost the entire meeting procedures, a release here said.

The digitalisation works in the remaining 22 panchayats, six block panchayats, and three municipalities will be over by September end, it said. Accounting procedures in all the 38 grama panchayats in the district have been digitised.

Webcasting

As part of webcasting the meeting procedures, panchayat presidents, municipal chairpersons, councillors, officials, and the heads of the agencies concerned will be provided a login ID. The officials and councillors will select the topics planned for deliberations.

The secretaries concerned after examining the meeting agenda will inform the topics to the president of the respective panchayats.

The president will review the meeting agenda and inform the members before deciding on the date of the meetings. People can watch the proceedings live by visiting the official website meeting. lsgkerala.gov.in.

Panchayat assistant director P. Muhammed Nissar, KILA district coordinator C. Shyamala, course coordinator Alexander, officials of select panchayats, and expert trainers oversaw the meeting programmes at the Collectorate and the Ajanur grama panchayat hall on Wednesday, .

District panchayat president A.G.C. Basheer and Kerala Grama Panchayat Association district president A.A. Jaleel addressed the valedictory session.