The ‘Rathasangamom’ in progress as part of the Kalpathy Ratholsavam (temple chariot fete) at Shri Viswanatha Swamy Temple at Kalpathy in Palakkad on Tuesday.— Photo: K. K. Mustafah

People in thousands thronged Kalpathy village on Tuesday evening to witness the ceremonial splendour of Devaratha Sanghamom, marking the culmination of the car festival at Sree Vishalakshi Sametha Sree Vishwanathaswami Temple.

Pilgrims as well as tourists occupied every nook and cranny of the village to see the sanghamom in which chariots of the New Kalpathy temple, old Kalpathy temple, and the Chathapuram temple come together.

The sanghamom, which began at 4 p.m., will conclude late in the night after the chariots are drawn through the many streets of the village. The sanghamom is followed by Ezhunnellippu and Dhwajavarohanam in which the faithful take part by chanting rhymes.

Upanishad recitations, Vedic discourses, and Sree Visalakshi Sametha Viswanatha Swamy Kalyana Ulsavam were held early during the day.

Though the currency crisis hit trade and commerce as part of the festivities, pilgrims started turning up at Kalpathy early in the morning. A good number of foreigners were present to witness the festival.

The car festival was preceded by a week-long Carnatic music festival organised by the government.

Kalpathy resident Karimpuzha Raman, president of the Kerala Brahmana Sabha, said the festival had become more popular in recent times with people from other States and countries coming to Kalpathy.