Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sharing a lighter moment with Kerala Sahitya Akedmi president Vyshakan and Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar during the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Sahitya Akedmi in Thrissur on Saturday. —Photo: K.K. Najeeb

Year-long celebrations to mark 60th anniversary of Kerala Sahitya Akademi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the akademies under the Culture Department will have full freedom and the State government will never interfere in their activities.

He was speaking after inaugurating the year-long celebrations in connection with the 60th anniversary of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi here on Saturday.

“The government believes in freedom of expression. There are many cultural institutions under the akademi, in the name of eminent writers. Such institutions should be venues for healthy discussions and debates,” the Chief Minister said, adding that there were not many venues available for such open discussions.

He said cultural organisations had been misused for creating opinions that were damaging for society. There had been attempts to destroy the cultural diversity of the country. Murders of Kalburgi, Narendra Dabholkar, and Govind Pansare showed that such forces had been gaining strength in the country, Mr. Vijayan said.

“The intolerance level of such forces has been so high that eminent writer U.R. Ananthamurthy was sent a ticket to go to Pakistan. The attempt is to create a uniform Hindutva nationality by destroying the plurality of the country.”

Akademies should take up the fight to protect freedom of expression, the Chief Minister said. He asked the Sahitya akademy to digitise the rare books in its collection.

Addressing the function, Akademi president Vaisakhan said the year-long celebrations would focus on taking the activities of the akademis to marginalised people. V.S. Sunil Kumar was the chief guest of the function. Writer N.S. Madhavan delivered the keynote address.