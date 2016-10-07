Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the State government will challenge the ruling of the High Court of Kerala that favoured three private medical colleges to conduct admissions with higher fee.

Speaking to mediapersons at the government guest house here on Thursday , Mr. Vijayan said the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations would conduct the admissions following a directive of the Supreme Court as of now. The position of the government was very clear: not to burden the students with a higher fee structure, he added.

The High Court had allowed Kannur Medical College to collect Rs.10 lakh; Karuna Medical College Rs.7.5 lakh; and KMCT Medical College Rs.10 lakh. However, the admissions to these colleges would be subjected to the Supreme Court decision after the government appealed against the High Court verdict. “Any court ruling can be questioned only through the court itself. That is what the government is trying to do,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Vijayan said that one of the biggest paradoxes in the ongoing issue was the protest of the Opposition which questioned the fee structure of Rs 2.5 lakh a year still remained silent when private medical managements collected Rs.10 lakh as yearly fee. The Opposition parties had never questioned the three private medical managements collecting an exorbitant fee, he said.