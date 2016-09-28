Resolution says govt. owes arrears of Rs.58.33 crore

The general body of the Kerala State Cooperative Hospital Complex and Centre for Advanced Medical Science (KSCHC & CAMS), which manages the Pariyaram Medical College (PMC), has urged the State government to clear arrears it owes to the institution by way of implementing various government health schemes.

This was raised in a resolution adopted at the general body meeting held at Pariyaram here on Tuesday. The resolution said that the medical college had to get Rs.47 crore under the Karunya scheme alone. The total arrears to be paid by the government is Rs.58.33 crore, it said.

Health-care schemes

As 50 per cent of patients reaching the medical college hospital belonged to various health care schemes of the government, the treatment was either partially or fully free, the resolution said. It said the financial crisis had hampered the development of the medical college.

The meeting also demanded that the local area development funds of the MPs and MLAs be made available to the medical college hospital which was providing treatment to patients at lower costs.

ESI dispensary

It also demanded the government to grant an Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) dispensary to the medical college hospital as nearly 1,300 employees working in the college and hospital are covered under the ESI scheme.