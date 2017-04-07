Govt. tries to pacify Mahija, in vain

more-in

In what is being seen as an attempt by the government to break the deadlocked engagement with the family of Jishnu Pranoy, the engineering college student who died under mysterious circumstances on January 6, Tourism and Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran called on Jishnu’s mother Mahija and uncle Sreejith, who are on an indefinite fast at the Government Medical College here on Friday.

Mr. Surendran, who spent around 10 minutes with Ms. Mahija, assured her of all support from the government, but she and her brother Sreejith were insistent that they would call off their fast only after the arrest of the prime accused in the case relating to Jishnu’s death.

Although the first and second accused have surrendered before the police and have been let off on the strength of the anticipatory bail they had secured, the third and fourth accused are still at large. The family has been alleging that the police are hand in glove with the accused.

Support promised

Emerging from his meeting with Ms. Mahija, Mr. Surendran told reporters that he had told Mahija and Sreejith that the government would do everything within its power to address their demands and communicate the outcome of its talks to the Chief Minister. Asked whether he had visited Mahija on instructions from the Chief Minister, he said there was no need for any such instruction. He felt that it was not Ms. Mahija but others who had complaints.

Talking to reporters after Mr. Surendran’s departure, Mr. Sreejith said there was no question of the family calling off their fast till the accused in the case were arrested. He was confident that a day would come when the government would accept what they had been saying all these days was the truth.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State unit president V. Muraleedharan also called on Mahija and her brother and later issued a statement demanding stern action against the police personnel who had used indiscriminate force on Jishnu’s mother and uncle. BJP State general secretary Sobha Surendran also called on them and demanded that the case be left to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Meanwhile, the medical college hospital authorities said Ms. Mahija and Mr. Sreejith would not be released till they were fully cured. Ms. Mahija had complained of backache and pain on the sides, but MRI scan and CT scan had not revealed anything wrong. Her problem had to do with her fasting and she was examined for that. The same was the case with Mr. Sreejith, an official press note issued by the medical college said.