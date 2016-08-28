Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday that certain points in the Kerala High Court verdict on medical admissions were not clear and indicated that the government may approach the Supreme Court seeking clarity.

However, the government had no plans to enter into a collision course with the managements on the issue, Mr. Vijayan told mediapersons a day after the High Court imposed a conditional stay on the government order asking the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations to make admissions to all seats, including management and NRI seats, in all self-financing medical and dental colleges in the State.

He said a decision on whether to file an appeal against the High Court directive would be taken only after seeking legal opinion. The government would have to protect public interest while addressing the issue, he said.