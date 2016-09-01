A march taken out by Aranmula Heritage Village Action Council members at Aranmula on Wednesday hailing the government decision to cancel all clearances given for airport project.

Cancellation of clearance for airport project

The heritage village of Aranmula received the news of the government decision to cancel all clearances granted by the State for the KGS Aranmula Airport project with much jubilation.

The delighted villagers took out victory marches. Left Democratic Front and Bharatiya Janata Party workers also organised marches. Leaders of various political parties and environmental organisations lauded the government decision.

Talking to The Hindu , Joint Action Council chairperson and poet B. Sugathakumari termed it a victory of the people of Aranmula.

“The united and sincere efforts of the people cutting across different political affiliations and religious faiths have yielded positive results. The blessings of the presiding deity at the centuries-old Sree Parthasarathy temple at Aranmula are also behind the success of the popular struggle to protect Mother Nature,’’ she said. Ms. Sugathakumari said the action council was planning to celebrate the victory at a popular meet (Janakeeya Utsav) in Aranmula before the Onam festival.

‘Victory of people’

Aranmula Heritage Village Action Council leader and BJP State chief Kummanam Rajasekharan said the government decision was the victory of the relentless struggle of the people of Aranmula. He said the State government decision would help Central agencies to take a firm stand against the airport project as the private company had been repeatedly approaching the Centre, citing the clearances granted by the State.

Mr. Rajasekharan said the government should take over the 132 ha of excess land identified at Aranmula and distribute it among the landless. CPI State executive committee member P. Prasad, who was in the forefront of the agitation, called upon the Centre to immediately withdraw the Terms of Reference given by the Expert Appraisal Committee of the Ministry of Environment and Forests to the company for conducting a fresh environment impact assessment at Aranmula puncha.

Mr. Prasad, and A. Padmakumar, CPI(M) leader and action council convener, also sought public apology from BJP leaders for granting the ToR to the KGS company.

R. Induchoodan, AHVAC president; Peelipose Thomas, former State Planning Board member; Shaji Chacko, K.I. Joseph, action council conveners; and Thomas P. Thomas, academic and environmentalist, also hailed the decision.