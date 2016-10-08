New Managing Director bypassing authority of Matsyafed: V. Dinakaran

: Matsyafed chairman V. Dinakaran has accused the government of trying to upset the smooth functioning of the cooperative body.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Mr. Dinakaran said the Fisheries Department was making efforts to undo the decisions taken by the board of Matsyafed.

Mr. Dinakaran alleged that the Fisheries Minister was taking a negative approach to Matsyafed by ignoring the demands put forth by it. He alleged that the new Managing Director, Lawrence Herald, appointed by the LDF government, was bypassing the authority of Matsyafed with the tacit support of the Fisheries Minister in violation of the rules in the cooperative sector.

Matsyafed had submitted a memorandum prior to the presentation of the State budget, to be discussed at a ministerial-level meeting, but the Minister refused to convene a meeting. None of the demands raised by the organisation was considered in the budget, he said in a statement.

Mr. Dinakaran accused the Minister of having had given orders to the MD not to honour the decisions taken at the board meeting of Matsyafed during the last week of July.

The transfer orders issued by the General Manager were frozen on the directions given by the Minister, Mr. Dinakaran said.

Meanwhile, the Fisheries Registrar has been asked to probe the allegations levelled against the organisation by the president of a fishermen’s society, who himself was facing charges. The chairman said that the State government was planning to terminate the services of people appointed on contract during 2015 and 2016.

He had given a letter to the MD to convene an emergency board meeting earlier this month, but it has not been convened yet.

‘Minister ignoring demands put forth by Matsyafed’