Govt ad to justify stance in Jishnu case draws flak

more-in

The State government came out with an advertisement in all leading dailies on Saturday explaining its stance in the Jishnu Pranoy case and the happenings before the State Police Headquarters on January 5, but drew immediate flak from the family of the deceased engineering college student and the Opposition for it.

In the advertisement titled ‘Jishnu case: propaganda and truth’, the government explained that a campaign was afoot to cover up the many firm measures it had taken in the case, including registration of cases against five persons, appointment of a special prosecutor, and constitution of a special investigation team led by an Additional Director General of Police to investigate the case.

The government had also announced a reward of ₹1 lakh to anyone providing information about the absconding accused.

On the happenings before the police headquarters, the advertisement said six persons, including Jishnu’s parents, had been given permission to meet the Director General of Police. However, a group of persons who had nothing to do with Jishnu ‘sneaked into’ the police headquarters and created trouble.

The campaign that the police dragged Jishnu’s mother Mahija was not true. No visual media had reported any such incident and the Range IG’s report also showed no evidence for such an incident. Those who obstructed discharge of duties by the police personnel had been arrested.

Jishnu’s family members have not been arrested and no case has been registered against them, the advertisement said.

Reacting to the advertisement from the Medical College Hospital, where she is on an indefinite fast, Ms. Mahija said it was nothing but falsehood. “We were roughed up by the police,” she said and wondered why the Chief Minister had not cared to call her to know the truth.

Inversion of facts

Her brother Sreejith, who is also on an indefinite fast at the hospital, said the advertisement was a complete inversion of facts.

Talking to reporters after calling Avishna, Jishnu’s sister, who is also on an indefinite fast, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala too came down on the advertisement.

While Mr. Chandy felt it the outcome of a sense of guilt on the part of the government, Mr. Chennithala said it appeared like an advertisement put out by a chit company that had collapsed.