Indian Union Muslim League leader Panakkad Syed Sadiqali Shihab Thangal has alleged that the Left Democratic Front government is engaged in abusing the transfer provision for government officers.

“Transfers are being wantonly carried out without adhering to any norms,” he said after visiting the house of the village officer Paul Thomas who committed suicide earlier this month after being transferred to Kasaragod.

The relatives of Thomas, a native of Kollam city, had alleged that he had taken the extreme step because of the transfer that smacked of political vendetta.

Mr. Thangal, during the visit, consoled the family members.

He said the LDF government was responsible for Thomas committing suicide. So, it should now provide help and support the family.