: Nearly after a delay of two-and-a-half years, the renovated ‘Rashtrakavi’ Govinda Pai memorial building in the name of the late Kannada poet in Manjeswaram is finally set to emerge as a vibrant cultural and literary centre with the authorities concerned drawing a roadmap to open it by December.

A resolution to this effect was made at a review meeting chaired by Trustee chairman M. Veerappa Moily along with District Collector K. Jeevan Babu, who is also exofficio secretary, at the poet’s ancestral home in Manjeswaram on Friday.

Rs.3.21-crore work

Mr. Jeevan Babu directed the officials concerned to speed up the ongoing renovation works estimated to cost Rs.3.21 crore. The project is being executed by the Nirmithi Kendra.

The building will have a museum, a library and an auditorium as part of the long cherished Gulivindu project that aims at developing the poet’s ancestral house here into a national level literary, cultural and research centre to enrich and promote language studies.

The meeting was attended by managing trustee D.K. Chowta, treasurer B.V. Kakkilaya and other trustee members besides District Information Officer E.V. Sugathan and Nirmithi Kendra project officer Vishnu Namboodiri.

A meeting chaired by Mr. Moily in June 2013, when he was in charge of the Union Petroleum Ministry had decided to complete the works by March 2014 Govinda Pai, who was awarded the first Rashtrakavi title by the Madras provincial government, is credited with putting Manjeswaram in the nation’s literary map.

Gulivindu project aims at developing the poet’s ancestral house into a national literary centre.