Got help from Krishnadas: Sakthivel

Vice Principal of the Nehru College of Engineering and Research Centre N.K. Sakthtivel has reportedly told the probe team that Nehru Group chairman Krishnadas had helped him go into hiding. He said he met Krishnadas at a hotel in Palakkad during the 58 days he was in hiding.

Krishnadas financially supported him during the period of hiding, he said.

The police said there had been mismatch in statements by the Principal and the Vice Principal. While the Principal said the college authorities spoke to Jishnu at the board room, Sakthivel said they did so at the Principal’s room.

Sakthivel said Jishnu copied only one question during the examination but the fourth accused, assistant professor Praveen, struck out the entire answer sheet.