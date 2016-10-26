The water level in the Idukki dam on Tuesday was 2,348.12 ft compared to 2,361.56 ft the same day last year. A view of the reservoir from Anchuruli, near Kattappana.— Photo: Giji K. Raman

Considerable dropin water level at reservoir

Despite normal level of power generation, the water level in the Idukki reservoir was on the decline during October, data of the Dam Monitoring and Research Station, Vazhathoppe, show.

Usually, the water level in the dam reaches the season’s maximum by November-December and only on rare occasions, either a drastic increase in power generation or a considerable drop in southwest monsoon, the level starts declining by October.

Minimum level

This time, the minimum water level prior to the monsoon was at a low, in addition to the poor southwest monsoon and the weak northeast monsoon beginning mid-October.

The water level in the dam on Tuesday was 2,348.12 ft compared to 2,361.56 ft the same day last year.

An average of 0.2 ft decline in water level was being recorded since the beginning of October. “This is mainly due to the poor southwest monsoon and the weak northeast monsoon,” said an official at the research station.

Though the average power generation was below 5 mu, there were fluctuations depending on power supply from outside sources. The power generation on Tuesday was 2.12 mu, which was 4.2 mu on Monday.

Temperature

With the temperature reigning high, the evaporation level too was on the rise, the official said.

According to the data of the Meteorological Department, the rainfall received in the district was only 1,497 mm this season till Tuesday, which was 1,866 mm last year. Even if the northeast monsoon gains momentum, it may not have much impact on the reservoir, which is spread over a large area.