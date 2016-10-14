The annual Global Handwashing Day, dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of hand washing with soap as an easy, effective, and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives, will be observed here on Friday.

The district-level programme in this connection will be inaugurated by Minister for Fisheries J. Mercykutty Amma at Government Model Boys HSS in the morning.

The programmes are being organised by the Rotary International in association with the Department of Education.

Theme

Rotary District 3211 governor John Daniel told a press conference here on Wednesday that the day, with the theme ‘make handwashing a habit’ this year, is held annually at the initiative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Rotary International was carrying it forward.

At the national level, the Rotary movement had taken up the promotion of handwashing in schools through one of its flagship projects, Wash in Schools, he said.