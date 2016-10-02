Considering the global appeal that coffee from south India had, there should be a more focussed approach to growing the Arabic variety, which forms 60 per cent of the commodity production in the district, Karuthamaini, Deputy Director, Coffee Board, has said.

Also, to make coffee drinking popular, Kudumbasree Mission should start joints to supply filter coffee in main towns, he said, adding researches had also shown coffee drinking, in mild proportions, had positive health effects.

In an interactive session with the coffee growers at the grama panchayat community hall in Vandiperiyar as part of the International Tea Day celebration on October 1, Mr. Karuthamani said Arabica coffee, from south India grown between 400 to 1,600 msl, was better preferred in the world coffee market.

Since it has a steady global market, farmers here should take care to keep its quality, Mr. Karuthamaini said. The ecological and climatic factors in the Western Ghats were most favourable for the growth of coffee and farmers grew coffee plants below the tree shade. Such a practice would not affect the environment of the area.

Coffee cultivation was known for least application of chemical pesticides and fertilisers and was completely eco-friendly, he said, adding Kerala accounted for 20 per cent of the total coffee production in the country.

Germany and Belgium qualified as the main buyers of Indian coffee. The Robusta variety also had good demand in the coffee-blending sector. The farmers should cater to produce quality coffee while value-added products needed to be taken up for getting better prices to the farmers, he added.

The prices for coffee were decided by the two international markets at New York and London, he said.

He said researches had found that coffee drinking at a mild level would boost memory power and was a resistant agent for liver cirrhosis and diabetics. The caffeine content in the coffee had curative power when consumed at a mild level, said Mr. Karuthamani. May be due to this, the global consumption of coffee did not fall though the production level considerably increased, he said.

S.V. Manjunath, joint director and C.K. Vijayalakshmi, deputy director (Research) also spoke at the function.