The Unnatha Vidyabhyasa Adhyapaka Sangh (UVAS) State unit has called upon the Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) to take up certain key welfare aspects of teachers with the University Grants Commission, according to a statement issued by the association here on Sunday.

Representing the UVAS State unit at the recently held ABRSM national council meet at Nainital, V.Rajeev, R.Sree Prawad, A.Krishnanand and K.Sudheesh Kumar, have stressed the need to evolve a more intelligent perspective on the New Pension System (NPS) for college teachers, the statement said. The UGC should give priority to pay revision and payment of arrears, retirement age of teachers, and promotion, they said.