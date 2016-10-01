The school bus that was involved in an accident on Government Girls Higher Secondary School campus in Malappuram on Friday afternoon.

A girl was killed and 40 were injured when the driver of a school bus of Government Girls Higher Secondary School here lost control of the vehicle, which then rammed a tree, on the school campus here on Friday afternoon.

Besides the students of the school, six parents who reached the school for a meeting were also injured.

The police identified the deceased as Sithara Jasmin, 14, a ninth standard student of the school. The accident occurred around 4 p.m. when the students were leaving the campus after classes. There were many parents on the campus when the accident took place.

School authorities said the bus lost its brakes soon after the driver started it. As the bus approached the school gate, the driver rammed it against a tree to avoid sliding on to the busy road. Chaos followed as students and parents ran in panic.

Regional transport authorities examined the bus and found no immediate reason for the accident. RTO K.M. Shaji said they could not find any prima facie evidence for the accident.

However, he said that no air was found in the brakes. A detailed examination will be conducted on Saturday.

The injured were admitted to different hospitals in Malappuram and Manjeri.