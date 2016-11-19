Girl, chased by stray dogs, drowns

Greeshma was chased by dogs when she was going to buy milk on Friday morning.

While fleeing, the first-year B.A. student fell into a well

An 18-year-old student died at Kadangode, near Erumappetty, in the district on Friday after she fell into a well while trying to escape from stray dogs.

The victim was identified as Greeshma, a first-year B.A. economics student of Aryabhatta College, Mammiyur.

The incident occurred on Friday morning when she was going to buy milk.

She was chased by stray dogs at her neighbour’s compound.

While fleeing from from the dogs she fell into a 25-foot-deep well, which didn’t have a protective wall.

Neighbours rushed in after hearing her cries. Though her neighbour jumped into the well, which has almost 10 ft of water, he couldn’t rescue her. Greeshma died before the Fire and Rescue Services personnel arrived from Kunnamkulam.