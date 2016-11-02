The sixth annual meet of the Ginger Growers’ Association will be held at the Rotary Club auditorium at Sulthan Bathery here at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The meet would discuss various issues and challenges faced by the farming community in the country, Navrang Mohanan, secretary of the organisation, said in a release here on Tuesday.

Experts of the Indian Institute of Spices Research, Kozhikode, and the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundations here would handle seminars and training programmes on modern trends in agriculture, organic farming, and micro-farming and technology as a part of the meet, he said.

I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, will inaugurate the programme at 10.a.m.