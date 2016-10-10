The annual gathering of the Kollam-based Cutchi community was held here on Sunday. Community services like donating a water purifier to Government LPS, Anchalumoodu, donation of a wheel chair to a physically challenged person, and providing monetary and other help to bright students from economically backward families of the community marked the event.

The programmes were inaugurated by A.M. Irfan Sait, chairman of the Cutch Family Trust. Frahad Musadeekh Sait, retired Principal of Government Engineering College, Kannur; and community leaders A.S. Anwar Sait and Taseena Bai R. spoke.

Students of the community, from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha, who had registered outstanding performances in examinations were honoured.