A day-long debate involving school students organised by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights here on Saturday turned out to be an occasion for the participants to interact with the commission’s personnel and officials of the district administration as also to get a sense of the historical backdrop of the idea of child rights.

The ‘Samvadam’ programme organised by the commission here was held as a follow-up of the commission’s exercise of getting children's views on issues relating to them over the past two years. As many as 80 students from Classes 9 to Plus One from different schools in the district formed the participants.

Inaugurating the programme, High Court judge A. Mohammed Mushtaq said that an awareness of the concept of justice and the rule of law had to be inculcated among children for ensuring a society in which they could live a peaceful and secured life.

Recalling a case that came before his court, he also said children should be exposed to social realities to create a sense of maturity in their lives.

“Maturity is related to how we are exposed to society,” Justice Mushtaq said, adding in the contemporary world of technologies, the children’s focus was to mechanically live a life in a world of school syllabus. They were immune to the social realities and were living in a society where social awareness was very low, he noted. “It is our mental function which makes us who we are,” the judge observed and stressed the need of re-defining the education system to give focus on moral education.