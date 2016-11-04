The Opposition staged a walkout in the Assembly on Friday alleging that the government had failed to stem the rising number of gang rapes and atrocities against women while shielding CPI(M) leaders involved in crimes against women.

Promising an impartial approach in dealing with criminals targeting women, Law Minister A.K. Balan said the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Guruvayur, had been directed to investigate the alleged gang rape of a 34-year-old woman by four persons at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district.

Replying to the notice for an adjournment motion moved by Anil Akkara and others, Mr. Balan, officiating for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said there had been no lapse on the part of the police in investigating the complaint given by the woman two years after the alleged incident.

The incident had come to public attention after the victim held a press conference in the State capital on Thursday alleging that she had been gang raped by a CPI(M) councillor and three others.

Terming the rising trend of crimes against women as a shame and a blot on Kerala’s cultural landscape, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala demanded an investigation by a woman ADGP into the alleged rape and said the police had harassed the gang rape victim and forced her to change her statement.

Moving the motion, Mr. Akkara said the police had misbehaved with the victim of the gang rape and tried to settle the case out of court with the help of a lawyer.

The Opposition members trooped out after the Speaker refused to allow a discussion on the motion.

BJP member O. Rajagopal too joined the walkout by the UDF legislators.